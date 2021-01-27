Patricia Steinhauser

KANKAKEE — Patricia A. “Pat” Steinhauser, 89, of Kankakee and formerly of Park Forest, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at Riverside Senior Citizens Living Community in Kankakee.

She was born May 17, 1931, in Long Prairie, Minn., the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Harrison Perkins.

Pat married Frederick “Fred” Steinhauser on June 18, 1955, in Long Prairie, Minn. He preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2011.

She had a long career as a registered nurse.

Pat was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Forest for more than 50 years where she sang in the choir, enjoyed friendships in women’s groups and Bible study, was a member of the Altar Guild, and volunteered on committees and in many other aspects of church life. Faith and family were very important to her. Pat had a sweet and caring nature, a sparkling smile and a wonderful sense of humor that somehow survived throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Surviving are her children, Lynn (Steve) Carter, of Robinson, Jay (Patty) Steinhauser, of Berrien Springs, Mich., Lori (Shay) Ader-Steinhauser, of Kankakee, Jon (Tammy) Steinhauser, of Otsego, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, Dan, Kristin, Matthew, Amanda, Theron, Chelsea, Leah, Amy, Marlin, Hailey and Carl; seven great-grandchildren; one cherished sister, Judy (Ben) Lukes, of Belgrade, Mont.; an exceptionally devoted and loved niece, Kathy Vokoun, of Heartland, Minn.; as well as many more nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Donald; and one sister, Jean.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Forest, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

