BOURBONNAIS — Leonard Cooper, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Aberdeen, S.D., the son of Theodore and Mary Bender Cooper. Leonard married Rosalie L. Mills on Dec. 31, 1966, in Momence. She preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2008.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie (Marvin) Morrical, of Bourbonnais; one son, Ronnie Lee Baker, of Bourbonnais; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Frank and Rose Cooper, of Hastings, Minn., Bill Cooper, Gerald and Ruth Cooper, and Spencer and Darlene Cooper, all of South Dakota; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Rose Marie Baker; and two sisters, Phyllis Sirashton and Joanne Forcier.

He had worked at the Strongheart Dog Food plant for more than 17 years.

Leonard enjoyed fishing and camping.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

