CUSTER PARK — Rose Billings, 83, of Custer Park, passed away Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021) at her home, surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 7, 1937, in Ethel, W.V., Rosetta Dale was a daughter of Hilary Herman and Cynthia Rebecca (Metheney) Jones. She was raised and educated in West Virginia; and on July 16, 1960, Rose married Bobby Billings in her sister’s home in Cicero.

An avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan, Rose also enjoyed playing cards and traveling. She was blessed to have visited more than 45 states throughout the country; they loved camping in their 5th wheel camper, and enjoyed being able to spend many winter seasons in Florida.

Rose worked for the Custer Park Elementary School for 10 years as a lunch server, and will be most remembered as a wonderful homemaker and caregiver of her family. She was truly a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bobby; children, Cindy (Wayne) Erdmann, of Custer Park, and Harold (Jackie) Billings, of Coal City; grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Graham, of Buckingham, Beth (Steve) Gans, of Odell, Colton (fiance, Haley Kenny) Billings, of Coal City, Caleb (Paige) Billings, of Bourbonnais, Grant (fiance, Mary-Caroline Kennis) Billings, of Louisville, Ky., Brandon Billings, of Manteno, and Mia Billings (T.J. Daufenbach), of Coal City; great grandchildren, Steven Gans, Finley Graham and Brooks Billings; siblings, Jeanetta (Shirl) Wolfe and Ray (the late Dreama) Jones, all of West Virginia, James (Faye) Jones, of Florida, and Loretta (Mike) Hambrick, Kathy (Floyd) Clay, Vernon Bailey and Hollie David (Mary) Bailey, all of West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Janie Jones and Mary Jones, both of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, Vernon Bailey; and two brothers, Paul Jones and Thomas Jones.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Grant Billings and Tim Wolfe will officiate.

Face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family in maintaining current restrictions and guidelines.

Those wishing to participate in the funeral services virtually are welcome to join the live-stream beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at baskervillefuneral.com.

Burial will follow in Custer Township Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Colton, Caleb, Grant and Brandon Billings, Tyler Graham and Steve Gans.

