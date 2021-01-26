Marvin Clyden

SHELDON — Marvin L. Clyden, 89, of Sheldon, passed away Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Vermilion County, the son of Herbert E. and Flossie Mae Allison Clyden. Marvin married Connie Vincent, in Watseka, on Jan. 19, 1993. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Kelli Butler, of Sheldon, Marva Crandall, of Gibson City, and Susan Hensen, of Clifton; five sons, Brett (Amber) Clyden, of Sheldon, Alan (Diana) Clyden, of Clifton, David Clyden, of St. Anne, Gail (Cindy) Clyden, of Aroma Park, and Marvin Lee (Robin) Clyden, of Watseka; one sister, Donna Wyant, of Houston, Texas; 25 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers; fours sisters; and one son, Tunis Clyden.

Marvin was a member of the Farm Bureau for many years and worked as a pork producer.

He enjoyed bowling and fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. He also loved spending time with his family.

Graveside services will be in Sheldon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

