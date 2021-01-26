Josephine LaRocque

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Josephine M. LaRocque, “Fini,” 89, of Springfield, Mo. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo., as a result of a stroke.

She was born Aug. 7, 1931.

Josephine was a homemaker.

Surviving are sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Mary LaRocque and Tony LaRocque; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jack McClancy; son-in-law, Mike Burge; three grandchildren, Jessica Post, Matthew Burge and Amber McClancy; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Gracelyn Post.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Royal LaRocque; and daughter, Julie Burge.

Services will be at a later date.