David Elliott

WATSEKA — David Scott Elliott, 66, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Watseka, the son of Scott and Joan (Seiling) Elliott. David married Barbara A. Kerr on Dec. 17, 1977, in Momence.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Elliott, of Watseka; one daughter, Kristine (Mark) Peters, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Savanna Peters (Nick Pasco), Sierra Peters and Andrew Peters; one great-grandchild, Phoenix James Pasco; his mother, Joan Elliott, of Naples, Fla.; one sister, Julie (J.D.) Eilers, of Naples, Fla.; one brother, Jeff (Judy) Elliott, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many friends and neighbors.

Preceding him in death were his father, Scott Elliott; and an infant daughter, Jennifer Rose.

David worked for Lifetime Doors from 1974 until 2010.

He was a collector of John Wayne and Western memorabilia and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 28, also at the funeral home. David’s brother, Rev. Jeff Elliott, will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

