Leslie Kent

KANKAKEE — Leslie “Les” H. Kent, 84, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at his home in Kankakee.

He was born Sept 2, 1936, in Ladysmith, Wis., the son of Hilton and Johanna Inzcauskis Kent.

Les served in the Illinois National Guard for 10 years. Although he never served during war time, he was proud of his service. He was an enlisted man for five years, and attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga. In 1966, he received an honorable discharge as a First Lieutenant.

He worked at the Kankakee Roper for 10 years. He worked 5 years at Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, where he was a line foreman on the TNT lines. Les also worked at Manteno Mental Health Center as a business manager. He was the only certified executive housekeeper in the area. Les retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in 1991.

Surviving are his best friend and companion of 27 years, Connie Felix; two sons, Dean and Beverly Kent, of Detroit, Mich., and Kevin and Terri Kent, of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters and their spouses, Mark and Chris (Kent) Hernandez, of Moreno Valley, Calif., and Robert and Susan (Kent) Schueman, of Cookeville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Lisa, Lesli, Jackie, Rachel, Lincoln, Gabriel, Alaina, Kimberly, Jeffery, Kailee and Robert; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Marilyn; son, Bruce L. Kent; two brothers, Jerome and James; and a sister, Berniece.