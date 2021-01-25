Edwin Strahan

GALATIA — Edwin Earl Strahan, “Fast Eddie,” 69, of Galatia, passed away Thursday (Jan. 21, 2021) at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky.

A memorial service will take place in June in Wilmington.

He was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Joliet, the son of George and Genevieve (Popovich) Strahan.

Fast Eddie retired from working as a cowboy.

Surviving are his wife, Maureen Strahan; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Brenda Strahan; daughters and sons-in-law, Kendra and Justin Blanchette and Tricia and Skip Grigas; brothers, Jim Strahan, Robert Strahan and Pete Strahan; sisters, Mary Strahan, Kathy Miranda and Anita Lara; along with seven grandchildren, Zach, AJ, Olivia, Lacy, Trey, Bailey and Amber; and one great-grandchild, Sophia.

Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Genevieve Strahan; and his sister, Mary Strahan.