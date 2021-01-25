Brian Keller Sr.

BRADLEY — Brian K. Keller Sr., 52, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021).

He was born Dec. 14, 1968, in Kankakee, the son of Claude E. “Eddie” and Anna Marie “Annie” Beratz Keller.

Brian had attended St. Joseph Grade School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

He was employed in the tree removal business and was a member of the I.B.E.W.

Brian enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching football, particularly the Chicago Bears.

He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandson.

Brian was a friendly person who loved people.

Surviving are his mother, Annie Keller, of Bradley; one son, Brian K. Keller Jr., of Kankakee; one daughter, Kassidy Keller, of Chicago; one brother and sister-in-law, Claude E. Jr. and Lori Keller, of Kankakee; one grandchild, Zayden Keller; and his nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; and one brother, Jeffrey.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

