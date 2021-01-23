Sandra Hamende

WATSEKA — Sandra A. “Sandy” Hamende, 60, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021) in Terre Haute, Ind.

She was born Nov. 7, 1960, in Elgin, the daughter of Eugene L. and Elaine (Moore) Fredrick. Sandy married Timmie L. Hamende, in Woodland, on Jan. 27, 1979. He preceded her in death Dec. 20, 2014.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; and a good friend, Connie Lowrance.

Surviving are two sons, Josh (Julie) Hamende, of Pontiac, and Chris (fiancée Leigh Stanis) Hamende, of Sheldon; one grandson, Kabel Hamende; one granddaughter, Autumn Jenkins; two brothers, Gary (the late Macie) Fredrick, of Watseka, and Jim (Julie) Fredrick, of Watseka; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Lori Wernigk, of Watseka, and Terecia Senesac, of Watseka.

Mrs. Hamende worked as a CNA at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center for five years, and did playground supervision at Nettie Davis for 13 years.

She enjoyed camping and drinking margaritas, and loved being around her friends and smiling and laughing.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, until the 2 p.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Go Fund Me in honor of Sandy to help cover expenses. This may be done by going online to gofundme.com and entering the search terms “Help the family of Sandy Hamende” in the search window on the upper left of the page.

