Ronald Kuchel

SEBRING, Fla. — Ronald Rudy Kuchel, 72, of Sebring, Fla. and formerly of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021) in Birmingham, Ala., of COVID-19.

He was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Rudolph and Joan Kuchel (Hart).

Ronald graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School with the class of 1967.

He enjoyed traveling and fishing. Ronald also enjoyed fast cars and would try anything once. He never met a stranger and had friends all over the world. Ronald was of the Catholic faith. He loved his family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He especially loved spending time on the lake with his son. He will be sadly missed by his English bulldog, Chanel.

Surviving are his son, Todd Noel, of Oneonta, Ala.; daughters, Tina Short (Dwayne), of Verbana, Ala., and Kelly Hayes-Stokes (Rich), of Glenview.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Rudolph and Joan Kuchel; brother, Scott Kuchel Sr.; and great-grandson, Isaiah Noel.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.