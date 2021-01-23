Gale Arseneau

BOURBONNAIS — Gale J. Arseneau, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at his home.

Visitation services will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery and Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Gale was born May 9, 1937, in Beaverville, the son of Vernon and Bellsmiere (Lafond) Arseneau.

He married Lucille Arseneau on June 15, 1957.

Gale worked as a senior paint coatings inspector.

Surviving are his son, Dale Arseneau and April Frazier; daughter, Victoria Arseneau; sister, Carolyn Arseneau Cote; four grandchildren, Jessica Leriger Joyce, Dale Arseneau Jr., Lacey Arseneau and Cody Arseneau; and one great-grandchild, Colin Joyce.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Lucille Arseneau; sister and brother-in-law, Jerry and Vernice Marcotte; twin brother, Dale Arseneau; and brothers, Merle Arseneau and Wendell Arseneau.

He was the head usher at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and enjoyed volunteering at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival and the Help Your Neighbor Club.