LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is with deep sadness that the family of Dr. Luis Iravedra announce the passing of their loving father and grandfather.

Dr. Luis Iravedra, 89, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) surrounded by his family.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or ceremony at this time. Luis requested to be cremated.

Luis was born in Havana, Cuba, the son of Luis and Luisa Labrador Iravedra on April 19, 1931. Luis was the youngest of three children.

He attended and graduated from University of Havana with a medical degree. While attending school, he worked at his father’s shoe store in Havana, Cuba.

After graduation, Luis flew to Chicago, where he started his medical residency at Cook County Hospital. After completing his residency, he went to work at the Manteno State Hospital. Luis enjoyed his work at the hospital, especially since that is where he met the love of his life, Emma Anita Fox.

Luis and Emma Anita were married after only dating for six months. On July 11, 1959, they were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Church in Manteno. They soon moved to Cabery, where he began his private practice and gained his U.S. Citizenship on Nov. 14, 1962. They became parents of three children, Luis Joseph, Elizabeth Anita and Angela Lee. Luis and Emma Anita were married for 55 years until Emma Anita’s passing in July of 2014.

In 1966, he moved to Kankakee, where he continued his very successful private medical practice for more than 40 years providing unwavering care for those residing in Kankakee and the area communities. He was a well-respected physician at both St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Medical Center. He loved playing the stock market, traveling with his wife throughout the United States, as well as to Cuba, Ireland and Italy. Luis was very diligent about maintaining photo albums of his family and of his travels. He was also an avid stamp collector, loved to play tennis or even a rousing game of Dominoes with friends. He also enjoyed shopping and spoiling his family and had a wicked sense of humor. Years after his retirement and growing health concerns, he moved to Little Rock, Ark., where he lived until his recent passing.

Surviving are his three children, Luis Joseph Iravedra, of Kankakee, Elizabeth Anita Hornberger, of Chicago, and Angela Lee Leake (Michael), of Little Rock, Ark.; and three grandchildren, Joe G. Hornberger III, Olivia Leake and John Leake. He is also survived by his middle brother, Gonzalo Iravedra, of Miami, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; oldest brother, Manolo; and his beloved wife, Emma Anita.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association online at heart.org or the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org.