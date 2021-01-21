Rickey Jarka

WILMINGTON — Rickey Lee Jarka, 68, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago.

He was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Kankakee.

Rickey grew up in Kankakee. He lived for a time in Texas City, Texas, Springfield, and most recently, Wilmington.

He had been a welder.

Rickey loved bowling and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

In his teens, he played the trumpet in the Kankakee Drum and Bugle Corp.

Rickey was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rena and Michael Gooding, of San Jose, Calif., and Leila Owen, of Kankakee; one daughter, Jennifer Sims, of Evansville, Ind.; one son, Joseph Sims, of Mt. Carmel; two granddaughters; one grandson; one great-grandchild; two nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his mom and dad, Margie and Harold Owen; and his grandmother, Freida Mattis.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

