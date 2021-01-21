MANTENO — It is with profound sadness that the family of Dorothy Ruklic announce the passing of their loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

Dorothy E. Ruklic, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Jan. 15, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, at the age of 79.

She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Blue Island, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy Gimbel Zabrockas.

Dorothy attended grammar school at St. Mary’s School in Dolton and then high school at St. Willibrord’s in Chicago.

She married her loving husband, Richard Ruklic, on April 28, 1962, at St. Mary’s Church in Dolton. He preceded her in death.

She was the beloved mother of David Ruklic, of Tinley Park, Cheryl Ridgley, of Manteno, and Barry (Karen) Ruklic, of Grangeville, Idaho; proud grandmother of Ryan, Kendall, Clay, Owen, Paige and Cole; loving sister of Mary Lou Lambert, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and aunt and great-aunt to family in Illinois and Arizona.

In addition to her loving and devoted husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pam Ruklic; and her brother, William.

Dorothy lived a full life as a wonderful and amazing mother and grandmother. She loved to travel far and wide, with family and friends alike. She was the kindest, sweetest mother who devoted her life to her family. Sunday dinners at her house were her way of keeping the family together. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, and they with her. They affectionately called her “Grams” and she loved it. One of their favorite pastimes was standing next to her and reminding her how short she was. She would just laugh.

Above all, Dorothy loved her family and instilled in each of them strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, until 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. St. Joseph Church will be streaming the funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

