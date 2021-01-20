PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Melvin Johnson, 56, of Pembroke Township, passed away peacefully at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on Jan. 12, 2021.

He was born July 28, 1964, in Chicago, the son of William and Sammie Johnson.

Melvin worked for the Gilster-Mary Lee Factory in Momence, where he was commended for 20 years of faithful service in December of 2020.

Surviving are his mother, Sammie; three brothers, Rodney (Sharon) Johnson, of Flossmoor, Shawn Johnson, of Chicago, and Timothy Johnson, of Minnesota; five sisters, Sharon Johnson-Smith, of Maricopa, Ariz., Delores Payne, of Chicago, Darlene Johnson, of Pembroke Township, Machelle (Ron) Stevenson, of Chicago, and Iretha (Lee) Johnson, of Sun River Terrace; two daughters, Sadé Johnson, of Lafayette, Ind., and Chantel Johnson, of Gwangju, South Korea; brother-in-law, Richard Hazzard, of Carpentersville; as well as a “plethora” of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father, William Johnson; brother, Tony Johnson; and two sisters, Rose Hazzard and Ammie Johnson.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, and continue until the 11 a.m. private funeral service at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, with Elder Kelvin Thomas Sr. of Wilson Memorial Church of God in Christ officiating.

Per COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing requirements will be strictly followed.

