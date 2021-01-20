Mary Johnson

MOMENCE — Mary Esther Simpson Johnson, 85, of Momence, went to her heavenly home Friday (Jan. 15, 2021) from her residence, with her family present.

She was born May 13, 1935, in Momence. Mary was the daughter of Oscar and Elsie Simpson. She married the love of her life, Raymond A. Johnson, on March 30, 1957, in Momence.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Laben, Charles, Oscar Gobel, Franklin and Donald Simpson.

Surviving are her sister, Carol Castongia; and brother, Ronnie Ray Simpson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Peter Basirico, of Covington, La., and Carmen and Thomas Grey, of Princeton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Karen Johnson, of Momence, and Marshall and Mindy Johnson, of Avon, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mary’s faithfulness to Christ was chiefly demonstrated in her 60-year union to Ray Johnson and then extended to her family and beloved community of friends. Her intentional devotion to the needs of others displayed Christ’s continual work of sanctification until she completed her service here on Earth. Mary’s desire was for others to come to know the saving power of Jesus Christ in their own lives.

Private graveside interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

A memorial visitation will be from noon Saturday, Jan. 23, until the 3 p.m. services at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Duane DenBoer will officiate.

Memorials may be made to SOAR International, online at soarinternational.org or by mail to 135 Granite Point Court, Kenai, AK 99611; or Bible Witness Camp, online kanihelp.org/resources/bible-witness-camp/ or by mail to 16089 E 2500S Road, Pembroke Township, IL 60958-4827.

