Lulua Drollinger

KANKAKEE -- Lulua M. Drollinger, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 16, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 15, 1931, in Rankin, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille (Norris) Christiansen.

Lulua married Carl E. Drollinger on June 3, 1951, in Rankin. He preceded her in death Feb. 6, 2013.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

She is survived by one son, David Drollinger, of Kankakee.

Mrs. Drollinger was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Milford, and later in Watseka.

Private graveside services will be in Rankin Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

