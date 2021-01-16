Obituary budget Jan. 16

Done - Flag - Dr. George Irwin - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Margaret Keen - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Maggie Anderson-Sittig - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Aaron Monroe - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Michael Swanson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Dennis Webb Sr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Mary A. Pheifer - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Jacqueline Milk - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Death notices: Minor, Armstrong, Verrett

Done - OBIT RECAP