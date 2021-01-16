Michael Swanson

CHEBANSE — Michael P. Swanson, 70, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021) at his home, following a short, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 9, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of John and Evelyn (Ferguson) Swanson. Michael married Carol Weeden on Oct. 5, 1968. She preceded him in death Aug. 30, 2013.

Surviving are three children, Heidi (Chris) Corripio, of Belmont, N.C., Paul (Necole) Swanson, of Chebanse, and Wayne (Laurie) Swanson, of Minooka; three brothers, Pat Swanson, Jim Swanson and Jack Swanson; two sisters, Gale Dexter and Julie McGehee; and eight grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Trevor, Casey, Carter, Grace, Camden and Emma.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Kathy Lowery and Jane Anderson.

Michael enjoyed working, retiring just last June at the age of 70. He liked mowing the yard and enjoying a cup of coffee on the porch. Most importantly, Michael loved spending time with his family; especially with his grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at United Church of Christ in Chebanse. Directly following the service, all are invited to the Community Center in Chebanse for refreshments and continued fellowship. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

