Margaret Keen

GRANT PARK — Margaret Elizabeth Keen, 94, of Grant Park, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at home, surrounded by family.

Margaret was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Grant Park, the daughter of Fred and Esther Molthan Vagt Fielder. She married her high school sweetheart, Gilbert Keen, on April 14, 1946. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 1980. They had been married for 34 years.

Surviving are her son, Steven (Wade Palmer) Keen; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Jack Goodwin; two grandchildren, Emily Goodwin and Elizabeth (Josh Curtis) Goodwin; a brother, Fred Vagt Jr.; three stepsisters, Nancy, Janet and Barbara; two sisters-in-law, Inky Keen and Opal Webb; as well as four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Marietta Cremer.

As a high school student, she was the cheerleader who fell in love and married the basketball player. Together they enjoyed square dancing, camping, traveling and attending cookouts. For many years, they traveled the country in their camping trailer. They were founding members of the Kankakee Valley Wanderers Camping Club. “Keen Park” was named in their honor in Kankakee. Margaret was a huge Cubs fan and was never more excited than when the Cubs won the World Series. She could recall statistics with the best of them and always had an opinion about the bullpen. She was actively involved in the Women of the Moose.

Margaret never lost her sense of humor as her health deteriorated, but remained strong and independent. She will always be remembered for her laughter and her love of her family. She had a remarkable memory and could easily recall names and places and regale her family with her favorite memories – as well as her opinions.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Margaret will be interred in Union Corners Cemetery, Grant Park, in a private service for immediate family.

A “sharing of memories” will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to UpliftedCare Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).