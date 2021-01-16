BRADLEY — Maggie Anderson-Sittig, 88, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at her home.

She was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Monroe County, Ala., the daughter of Thomas and Saddie (Ross) Lovitt. Maggie married Columbus Leroy Anderson on Nov. 1, 1953, in Chupulo, Miss. He preceded her in death Oct. 2, 1980. Maggie married Wesley Sittig on Dec. 24, 1981. He preceded her in death Sept. 26, 2017.

Maggie retired from the Manteno State Hospital.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Thomas and Mary Anderson and Timothy and Georgia Anderson, all of Limestone Township; one daughter and son-in-law, Kindle and Lyndon Walker, of Bradley; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

