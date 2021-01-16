Jacqueline Milk

KANKAKEE — Jacqueline E. Milk, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.

She was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Bradley, the daughter of Ulis and Hazel (Mitchell) Walker. Jacqueline married Royal Milk in Kankakee, in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Jacqueline worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nursing assistant, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Above all, Jacqueline loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Cary and Nancy Milk, of Jacksonville, Fla., Danny Milk, of Normal, and Johnny and Debbie Milk, of Benton; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren; one sister, Janet McCarty, of Manteno; one brother, John Walker, of Kansas City, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters-in-law, Melody Milk and Vickie Milk; and siblings, James Walker, Joan Goodrich and Lois Wheeler.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

