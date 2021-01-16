Dennis Webb Sr.

KANKAKEE — Dennis Wayne “Denny” Webb Sr., 72, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Pete and Sarah (Curtis) Webb. Denny married Lillian Cibulskis, literally the girl next door, as well as his high school sweetheart, in 1968. As he liked to say, “Together fifty-two years and we’ve never had a fight.”

Denny and Lillian had four children who grew up believing their dad could fix anything. Long after Denny’s kids moved out, they’d still call him if they needed help with a car or home repair. He was always happy to help his family. He was a stationary engineer by trade but was also interested in mechanics and hydraulics. When he wasn’t fixing something, he could usually be found building, testing and occasionally blowing up machines he’d invented.

He loved sports and was overjoyed when the Cubs won the World Series. In retirement, he enjoyed going for walks with his beloved dog, Sophie. His wife, children and grandchildren especially cherish their memories of singing and dancing with him.

Surviving are his wife, Lillian; one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis Wayne Jr. (Ann) Webb, of Joliet; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Julie (Marc) Campbell, of Plainfield, Lori Bossert, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Susan (Eric) Swanson, of Bradley; eight grandchildren, Matthew and Anna Campbell, Gretchen and Brett Bossert, Caitlin, Tyler, Ashlyn and Ava Webb; and his beloved dog, Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

A celebration of life will follow the visitation from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

