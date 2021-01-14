BOURBONNAIS — Rev. A.Q. Staples, 93, of Bourbonnais, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) from his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Additional time for public viewing will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 752 East Oak St., Kankakee.

The service will be live streamed from Zion Gate Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

Please remember social distancing and wear a mask.

Pastor Ronald L. Bartlett will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Rev. Staples was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Crawford, Miss., the son of Larkin and Louella Staples.

He had been employed and retired from Armstrong World Industries.

He was also an Associate Minister at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church. A. Q. was joined in holy matrimony to Classie Davis Staples on April 10, 1965.

Surviving are his son, Rev. Dr. Barrion John (Jennifer) Staples, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; daughter, Leona Wells, of San Diego, Calif.; stepsons, Robert D. Randle and William D. (Anna) Randle, all of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Eva Staples, of Kankakee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Classie; his parents; daughters, Donna Staples and Yvette Martell; son, James Staples; brothers, Robert and Jimmie Staples; sisters, Mary Williams, Magnolia Whitlow and Beatrice Dunigan.

Rev. Staples is also survived by a special granddaughter, Lataira Harris, who had been his caregiver until his passing.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.