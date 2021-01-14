Jeremy Tutt

BOURBONNAIS — Jeremy M. Tutt, 41, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) in Manteno.

He was born Feb. 12, 1979, in Kankakee, the son of Jeffrey Sr. and Nancy (Panozzo) Tutt. He married Ashley Prairie on Jan. 24, 2015, in Clifton.

Jeremy worked at Shapiro Developmental Center for 10 years. His boys and his wife were everything to him. He was a fan of and enjoyed watching the Cubs, the Bears, and the Blackhawks. Jeremy was an avid collector. He was of the Catholic faith. Jeremy had a big heart, was very generous and liked helping people in need.

Surviving are his wife, Ashley Tutt, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Mason and Kaiden Tutt, of Bourbonnais; his mother, Nancy Tutt, of Kankakee; four brothers, Jeffrey and Tracy Rider, of St. Anne, Jeffrey Jr. and Tara Tutt, of New Castle, Ind., Travis Tutt, of Kankakee, and Logan Tutt, of Kankakee; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Jodi Prairie, of Clifton.

Preceding him in death were his father; and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from noon Friday, Jan. 15, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Per COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to his sons’ educations.

