Elizabeth Rupprecht

GRANT PARK — Elizabeth (Larisa) Dacenko Rupprecht, 73, of Grant Park, wife of Paul Edgar Rupprecht, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born April 2, 1947. in Braunau, Austria, and immigrated to the United States with her parents, Andrew and Luba Dacenko, when she was two years old.

Elizabeth lived the majority of her life in Chicago and was employed by Chicago City Colleges as an associate professor in the English department.

She married Paul Edgar on June 4, 1981, at Saint Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Chicago.

Elizabeth was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle Campus and the University of Chicago.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Edgar Rupprecht and his adult children, Paul Rupprecht Jr. and Joanne Rupprecht, Amy Rupprecht and Ann Rupprecht; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tamara Dacenko, Lydia Dacenko-Grawe and Ernst Lorenzer Grawe, Susan Dacenko Callis and Daniel Tetman Callis; nieces and nephews, Eric Ernst Grawe and Gloria Umali-Grawe, Nicholas Andrew Grawe and Laura McNamara Grawe, Romana Andrea Dacenko-Grawe Groeschel, Tristan Anthony Grawe and Erin Daluge Grawe, and Sterling Lubov Grawe and Aria Sylvester Grawe; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Isabella Umali-Grawe, Liev Roman Groeschel, Audric Michael Groeschel, Anika Romana Groeshcel, Kayleigh Beth Grawe, Oliver John Grawe, Gwendolyn Betsy Grawe and Winifred Hazel Grawe.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and Paul Edgar’s son, Gene Thomas Rupprecht.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 East Armour Road, Bourbonnais.

Per COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Carle Hospital who cared for her, and the first responders and paramedics who rescued her.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

