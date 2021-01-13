Joan Bailey

WILMINGTON — Joan A. Bailey, 70, of Wilmington and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Born Jan. 14, 1950, in Joliet, Joan Arlene was a daughter of George Austin and Arlene (Richmond) Puckett.

She was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1968. While in high school, Joan was proud to be named the 1967 Honored Queen by Job’s Daughters. On Oct. 17, 1970, she married the love of her life, Donald Roger Bailey, in Symerton.

Joan worked for CIGNA in Bourbonnais as a medical claims adjuster and retired in 2018 after 20 years of service.

She was a past member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, and was well known for being an avid reader. She enjoyed books immensely and was always looking for the next one to begin. Joan also loved to do puzzles and handcrafting such as knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include two children, Andrew (Theresa) Bailey, of Braidwood, and Donna Jo Weigel, of Coal City; seven grandchildren, Austin Weigel of Coal City, Brandy (Morgan) Wood, of Bradley, Andria (Jeremiah) Denoyer, of Paxton, Garret Welsh, of Elwood, Gabrielle Welsh, of San Antonio, Texas, Stephanie Frederick, of Carlinville, and Bradley Clark, of Bourbonnais; nine great-grandchildren, Xavier, Jude, Marley, Rain, Autumn, Lincoln, Zayden, Odin and Harper; one sister, Mary (James) Walcher, of Wilmington; one brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Anne) Bailey, of Orland Park; and several nieces and nephews including special nieces, Rachel Walcher (fiance Bryen Zimmerman) and Jessica (Benjamin) Dietz.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; one brother in infancy, Richard Austin; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Flossie Bailey.

A COVID-observant and walk-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 16, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.

A private funeral service will follow the visitation, and burial will follow in Wesley Cemetery in rural Wilmington.

Those wishing to participate in the services virtually are welcome to join the live-streamed services beginning at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, by going online to the funeral home’s website at baskervillefuneral.com.