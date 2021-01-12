Marian Taden

CRESCENT CITY — Marian H. Taden, 93, formerly of Crescent City, passed away Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born April 7, 1927, in Ash Grove Township, the daughter of Walter and Emilie (Hopman) Scheiwe. Marian married Harold D. Taden at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth, on Feb. 14, 1948. He preceded her in death Dec. 7, 2007.

Surviving are one daughter, Theresa (Walter) Smith, of Portage, Wis.; one son, Richard (Renee) Taden, of Bronson, Mich.; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Taden, of Oswego; four grandchildren, Emily (Rev. Jason) Reed, Becky Taden, Cassie (Zack) Krebs and Leah (David) Hutchinson; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Lydia and Timothy Reed, Brooklynn Krebs and Olive Hutchinson.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mildred Brutlag and Velma Carley; and one son, Tom Taden.

Marian was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth as well as its LWML. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, and attending Bible study groups. Mrs. Taden loved playing cards, gardening and sewing. In recent times, she enjoyed reading, participating in games, and working on crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family.

Private services will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Prairieview Lutheran Home.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.