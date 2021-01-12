Bonnie McHugh

VIENNA — Bonnie Christine McHugh, 70, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Thursday (Jan. 7, 2021) at 1:25 p.m. at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Bonnie was born March 11, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Vernon and Opal M. (St. John) Bess.

Surviving are her husband, Richard “Dick” McHugh, of Vienna; her children, John R. McHugh, of Vienna, and Tara (Brad) Chapman, of Vienna; four grandchildren, Michaela Ann McHugh, John Michael McHugh, Wyatt Crawford Krawczyk and Enola Sancha Rae Chapman; her siblings, Ina Mae Lindgren, of Clifton, Judy (Larry) Hanson, of Kankakee, Helen Bess, of Bourbonnais, Robert “Bob” (Denise) Bess, of Kankakee, Kathy Maisonneuve, of Clifton, Kathleen Lyons, of Peotone, Verna Lee (Tom) Lehning, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Charles “Chuck” (Tara) Bess, of Momence.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Vernon Bess and Opal Watson; an infant brother, Paul A. Bess; a brother, Vernon L. “Lee” Bess II; her stepfather, Chester “Chet” Watson; and her stepmother, Elaine Bess.

Bonnie was a 1968 graduate of Westview High School in Kankakee. She was a retired educator with the Johnson County Head Start.

A walk-through memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Funeral arrangements are by Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

A private memorial service will be conducted.

While the service will not be live-streamed, it will be recorded and archived on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page as well as on Bonnie’s tribute wall on the funeral home website (baileyfh.com) for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society and mailed to: Illinois Chapter-HDSA, P.O. Box 1454, Lake Villa, IL 60046.

