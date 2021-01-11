John Diekman

BOURBONNAIS — John L. Diekman, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 7, 2021) at Aperion Care Center in Marseilles.

He was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Chicago, the son of Wesley and Lucille (Heusman) Diekman. On Nov. 20, 1989, he married Sylvia Elmore, in Kankakee.

John enjoyed a variety of activities, such as fishing, going to car shows, watching football, and watching war movies and “The Price is Right.” He was a member of the College Church of the Nazarene and worked as a truck driver.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sylvia; son, Joshua (Erin) Diekman, of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughter, Mindy Diekman, of Paxton; stepson, Larry McDainel, of Joliet; stepdaughter, Lesile (Nick) Arvetis, of Westmont; his mother, Lucille Diekman; sister, Jenny (Bill) Street, of Arizona; and brothers, Wesley (Norma) Diekman, of California, and Eric Diekman, of Arizona.

John was proceeded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee Township.

Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.