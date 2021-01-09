Obituary budget Jan. 9

Done - Flag - Michael Genson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Joel Swartz - $270 obit (due to length) - with photo - sent earlier in the week - With Flag

Done - Flag - Kenneth 'Pete' Grimes Jr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Dallas Karsgaard - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Joseph Anthony - $250 plus (due to length) - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Ruth Tate - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Ann Thomas - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Connie Smith - $290 (because of the length) - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Marlene Hansen - $290 obit (due to length) - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - A Neil Leveque - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Eleanor Jackson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Beverly Smedlund - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - James McRoberts - $250 obit - with photo - sent

Done - Flag - Louis Doris - $50 obit - no photo - With Flag

Death notices: Housman

Done - OBIT RECAP