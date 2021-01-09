Joel Swartz

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. — It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that his family and friends say goodbye to Joel R. (JR) Swartz, a man of great humor and tender love. JR was born to parents Lois and Robert Swartz on Jan. 11, 1965, and entered into eternal life Jan. 3, 2021, after 55 years of adventures as a loving family man and loving friend.

JR grew up in Kankakee, where he attended and graduated from Westview High School and met the love of his life, Karen Swartz (Kendregan) and married in 1983.

In that same year, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served our country for 10 years. After honorably serving our country, he then continued his career as a government contractor for 26 years. In 2007, he and his family moved to the Northwoods of Wisconsin where he built his dream home and later opened his own computer business, Northern Computer Service, LLC.

JR was extremely proud of the work he did and the business he created, but even more proud of his family who loved him dearly. He loved spending quality time with his family and grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and on the water at his favorite lake, Little Arbor Vitae fishing for bass and astronomy.

Surviving are his loving wife, Karen Swartz (Kendregan), of Arbor Vitae, Wis.; daughter, Amanda Francis (Dan), of Davenport, Iowa; son, Robert Swartz (Jessa), of Wausau, Wis.; mother, Lois Swartz, of Arbor Vitae, Wis.; and sisters, Tracy Kinkade (Steve), of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jill Jankovich (Gary), of Arbor Vitae, Wis. He is also a very proud grandfather of Henry (3), Gibson (1), Everly (3) and Carson (1).

Preceding him in death were his father, Robert Allen Swartz; his paternal grandparents, Milford and Laura Swartz; and maternal grandparents, Donald and Gwyneth David.

The passing of JR has broken the hearts of so many family and friends who will never be the same without him. The family said, “We are so grateful and blessed to have had the 55 years we had with him. JR will be missed by all and forever loved.”

Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Nimsgern Funeral Home of Woodruff, Wis.

Memorials may be made to the Howard Young Foundation — Community Care Fund in Joel Swartz’s name.

Funeral arrangements are by Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services of Woodruff, Wis.

Please sign his online guestbook at nimsgernfuneral.com.