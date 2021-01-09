James McRoberts

SHELDON — James “Jim” Nore McRoberts passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 6, 2021) at age 62.

He was born March 6, 1958, the son of Ardella and Lloyd McRoberts, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jim married Peggy (Walker) McRoberts on April 16, 1988, in Coon Rapids, Minn.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Lloyd (Mac) McRoberts.

Throughout his life, Jim was always full of love.

He and Peggy started their family while Peggy was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before settling in Sheldon.

Early on, Jim decided to prioritize his children, delaying his career so that he could prepare them for kindergarten. He soon took a role in marketing at Iroquois Memorial Hospital where he was responsible for organizing a new era of extremely successful community engagement events.

Later in his career, Jim pursued continuing education, completing multiple certifications and a master’s program. Following his retirement in 2019, he enjoyed spending his time working on games and puzzles, taking road trips, and cooking dinner nightly for his wife.

Surviving are his son, Quinn; daughter, Anastasia; wife, Peggy; brother, David Evanson; sister, Laura Krugerud; nieces, Amy Hannan and Leslie Olson; nephew, John Olson; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date, with cremated remains to be scattered by firework display.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

