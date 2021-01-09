Beverly Smedlund

MOMENCE — Beverly I. Smedlund, 84, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 5, 2021) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.

She was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Momence, the daughter of Clarence and Jacquelyn Nantz Sharkey Smith. Beverly married Richard I. Smedlund on Nov. 6, 1955, in Momence. He preceded her in death Janu. 3, 1983.

Surviving are her five children, Norman (Debra) Smedlund, of Arkansas, Becky Collins, of Momence, Beth (Sean) Prophet, of Momence, Esther (Michael) Balthazor, of Kankakee, and Dorene (Byron) Ogden, of Michigan; one sister-in-law, Jane Smith, of Washington; 11 grandchildren, Rheiannon (David) Crispen, Denium (Ashley) Goodell, Jason (Angie) Riley, Jacob Riley, Joshua (Samantha) Riley, John Smedlund, Rod Strang, Taylor Strang, Tiffany Marie (George) Poe, Madonna Lee and Meghan Hale; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Elmer Smith; sister, Virginia Herron; and one son-in-law, Padraic Collins.

Beverly worked as a cook for the Kankakee County Jail and as a technician at the Silva Group Homes in Bradley.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Beverly enjoyed completing puzzle books, shopping and trading jewelry.

Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will take place in Momence Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.