Jacqulyn Field

MANTENO — Jacqulyn A. Field, 75, of Manteno, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 30, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Vincent and Olivine (Jackson) Cyrier. On April 20, 1968, she married Michael Field.

Jacqulyn was a secretary for Lemenager Insurance in Kankakee, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. She also worked with her husband remodeling houses.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Field, of Manteno; two sons, James Field, of Bourbonnais, and Justin (Cara) Field, of Manteno; a brother, Rick Cyrier, of Manteno; sisters-in-law, Lori Johnson (fiancé, C.J. Hinrichsen), of Geneseo, and Sheri Hildebrandt, of Manteno; grandchildren, Brenden Field, Bailey Field, Robert Field and Analyse Sims.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Jim Cyrier.

Jacqulyn loved to go boating and enjoyed it her entire life. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Bloom Grove Cemetery.

Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family, church, and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley), 482 Main Street NW Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

The family would like to “thank Michelle Johnson from Home Helpers and Maria Perez of Loving Touch Companion for years of their special care.”

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.