Death notices: Jan. 7, 2021

Death notices:

<strong>Michael J. Genson</strong>, 66, of Aurora, Colo., passed away Dec. 25, 2020, at Fitzsimmons Veterans Living Community in Aurora, Colo. Local funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Private services for <strong>Christine June Betourne</strong>, 57, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Christine passed away Dec. 24, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Carrie, Gordon, John, David and Ryan Palmer and Dan Keck.

Funeral services for <strong>Harold J. Frechette</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 2 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Harold passed away Dec. 29, 2020. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Maggie Worby, Abby Kimmell, Aaron and Josh Oberg, Jace Frechette and Zac Lawler.

Funeral services for <strong>James G. “Jim” Hack</strong>, 80, of Champaign and formerly of Ashkum, were held Dec. 28 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with pastors Scott and Melissa Keeble officiating. Jim passed away Dec. 21, 2020. Burial was in Westlawn Cemetery, Cullom. Pallbearers were Bryan, Andrew, Jeremy and Nathan Hack, and Ella and Evan Scott.

Funeral services for <strong>Sharon Ann Riley</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Sharon passed away Dec. 16, 2020. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Joanne C. Sherry,</strong> 81, of Watseka, were held Dec. 28 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Joanne passed away Dec. 16, 2020. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Matthew and Jason Strough, John and Jeremy Ried, Zach Moore and Trevor Hummel.

Graveside services for <strong>Steve O. Voigt</strong>, 56, of Manteno, were held Jan. 4 in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Beecher, with the Rev. Julian Lamie officiating. Steve passed away Dec. 28, 2020. Pallbearers were his brothers, Larry, David and Rodney Voigt; and cousins, Jerry and Ryan Voigt, Jeff and Jim Hardy and Randy Schmidt.