Martha Currier

KANKAKEE — Martha R. Currier, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Bradley, the daughter of Stanley and Florence (Dixson) Safiran. Martha married Al Currier in June of 1948, in Chicago Heights. He preceded her in death April 14, 2011.

Martha was a librarian clerk in Steger for District 194.

She enjoyed her Pinochle club, of which she was a longtime member. Martha also enjoyed baking, gardening, taking walks and quilting. She especially enjoyed collecting antiques.

Martha was a member of St. Liborius in Steger.

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Mark Currier, of Bourbonnais, Randall and Joy Currier, of Grant Park, Kevin and Lisa Currier, of Aurora, Colo., and Dan and Donna Currier, of Humboldt, Iowa; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Hendricks, of Tucson, Ariz.; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Mike and Dolores Safiran, of New Lenox, and Peter and Cathy Safiran.

In addition to her husband, Al Currier, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one infant son, Alan Currier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.

Private inurnment will be in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

