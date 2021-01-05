David Zawitaj Sr.

MANTENO — David C. Zawitaj Sr., 64, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at his home.

He was born Oct. 23, 1956, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Casimir J. and Genevieve (Szala) Zawitaj. David married Patricia Toms on March 16, 1997, in Midlothian. She survives.

David was a former employee of Union Tank Car Company in East Chicago, Ind.

He was a volunteer fireman in Manteno for more than 25 years.

David was a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. David enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

David was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael A. Zawitaj, of Portage, Wis., and David C. Jr. (Courtney) Zawitaj, of Manteno; two daughters, Traci Rock and Devon Smith, of Manteno; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Carol and (Bob) Criswell, of Lowell, Ind., Patricia Zawitaj (Rob) and Sandra South, of DeMotte, Ind.; one brother, Gary Philips, of Wheatfield, Ind.; amd nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Ashley, Brandon, Vivienne, Danielle, Carter, Cadence and Duane.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

