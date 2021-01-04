Joseph Ruscha

CLIFTON — Brother Joseph W. Ruscha, O.S.F., passed away Nov. 13, 2020.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Nov. 19, 2020, at the Franciscan Brothers Chapel in Eureka, Mo., for Brother Joseph, a religious brother for 61 years.

He passed away at Loyola University Hospital in Chicago, on Nov. 13, 2020.

Joseph was born Nov. 10, 1929.

He entered the brotherhood in 1959, and professed perpetual vows in 1965.

Brother Joseph was the first of the Franciscans to arrive in Clifton on the Merkle-Knipprath Site in April of 1975 while construction of the facilities were in the last stage of completion for opening on Oct. 4, 1975. He came early to establish the physical plant operations program he directed and served through 2013.

All of his ministry was devoted to physical plant operations in healthcare facilities for senior citizens, conducted by the Franciscan Brother in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the Diocese of Joliet at Merkle- Knipprath Trust Center in Clifton. He was 91.

Prior to joining the Franciscans, he served in the U.S. military and worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Surviving are a sister, Virginia Rooney, of Verona, Mo.

Burial was in the Franciscan Brothers Cemetery, Jefferson County, Mo.