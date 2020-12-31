Steve Voigt

MANTENO — Steve Orland Voigt, “Steve O.,” 56, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at his home.

He was born Dec. 16, 1964, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Orland A. Voigt and Lorraine Schmidt Voigt.

Steve worked as a photographer, farm hand and handyman.

He did mission work in Russia and Honduras, among many other places.

Steve served our country in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including serving in locations such as Guam and England, Lockheed in Texas and also Little Rock, Ark.

He was a member of Gathering Point Church and St. John Lutheran Church Eagle Lake, Beecher.

Steve enjoyed photography. He was a graduate of Grant Park High School and received an associate’s degree from Joliet Junior College.

Surviving are his brothers, Larry and Jan Voigt, of Grant Park, David and Adie Voigt, of Naperville, and Rodney Voigt, of Florida; three nephews and four nieces.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Arthur and Cleo Voigt, William Schmidt and John and Carrie Lohmann.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 IL-17 West, Kankakee Township, with Justin Knight, Rick Selk and Julian LaMie officiating.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Beecher.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.