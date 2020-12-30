Lester Heberer

BRAIDWOOD — Lester “Les” Heberer, 76, of Braidwood, passed away suddenly Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born Feb. 1, 1944, in Belleville, the son of Walter and Gertrude (nee Range) Heberer. His parents preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Freeburg High School in 1962. Les was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood, where he was proud to teach eighth-grade religious education for numerous years. He was also a fourth degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Les moved to Braidwood during the expansion to the Peabody Coal Company and stayed on to become a dragline operator, later becoming an agent for Country Companies.

At the age of 40, he went back to college and received an associate’s degree in computer systems management and began working for AT&T Bell Labs, Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital and then eventually retired from Riverside Medical Center in 2006.

Les was in the second class of the State of Illinois Paramedic Training Program and was in the Braidwood Fire Department’s first group of paramedics. He served the community for more than 50 years as a member of the Braidwood Fire Department, lastly becoming the president of the board of trustees. For years, he was known in many communities for his faithful role of Santa, eventually hanging up his Santa hat in 2017.

He maintained a life of faith, work and volunteering, but one thing he enjoyed most, was sitting down and reading a good book.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Kathleen “Kay” (nee Nahas) Heberer, whom he married Aug. 7, 1965, at the Immaculate Conception Church; two sons, Matthew (Melanie) Heberer, of Morton, and Phillip (Pamela) Heberer, of St. Augustine, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Luke, Brett, Jake, Hutch, James, Jeremy and Lindy Heberer; two brothers, Edward (the late Gina) Heberer, of New Port Richey, Fla., and Kenneth (Leone) Heberer, of Braidwood; numerous nieces, nephews and their families; sister-in-law, Anita (the late William) Scheer, of Braidwood; and brother-in-law, Fred (Betty) Nahas, of Plainfield.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo (Robert) Weigt.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects. Private Mass of Christian burial will be held for the immediate family at the Immaculate Conception, Braidwood. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or the Braidwood Fire Department.

