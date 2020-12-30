Jacqueline Andreina

HERSCHER — Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie Andreina, 75, of Herscher and formerly of Altorf, reunited with her husband Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020).

She was born March 5, 1945, in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of Francis and Darlene (Benoit) Mason. Jackie married Ernest “Pooch” Andreina on June 10, 1966, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2004.

Jackie’s great-great- grandfather, Damause Benoit Sr., and great-grandfather, Damause Benoit Jr., helped settle the area and were instrumental in starting Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She was a volunteer at Harbor House. Jackie was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Scrabble with her sisters, and loved going on winter trips to Florida. Anyone who knew her knew she had a one-of-a-kind personality.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are four children, Rob (Nancy) Andreina, of Cadiz, Ky., and formerly of Braidwood, Sherri Andreina-Kane, of Bourbonnais, Darren Andreina, of Herscher, and Mitch (Sarah) Andreina, of Herscher; 10 doting grandchildren, Caryn, Rachel, Rene, Robert Jr., Emily, Tonia, CJ, Jeno, Isaac and Elliot; five great-grandchildren; six sisters, Barbara Lee, Pat Rivera, Cynthia Thorne, Ruth Shokley, Sue Rogers and Frances Ferrera; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Ernest “Pooch” Andreina, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Carla Mae DeBoard; and one sister, Mary Rogers.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

