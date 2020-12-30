KANKAKEE — Floyd “Bud” Jones Jr., age 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.

He was born May 29, 1935, in Grady, Ark., the son of Floyd and Mary (Barber) Jones Sr.

Bud married Evelyn Sheila Jones on July 11, 1981. She preceded him in death.

He was a welder and air brakeman at Throll Car Company until his retirement.

Bud was a deacon at the church he attended.

Surviving are three sons and one daughter-in-law, Christopher Floyd Jones, of Gary, Ind., Daniel Lamont Jones, of Phoenix, Ariz., Arthur Jones, and Marva (Willie Terrance) Jones, of Fontana, Calif.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila Anne (Vincent) Bellamy, of Kankakee, and Pamela (Emmanuel) Rollins, of Austin, Texas; one sister, Etta Foster, of Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother and sister-in-law, Nathaniel (Maxine) Jones, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Willie Terrance Jones; one daughter, Willie Mae Jones; and one sister, Rosie Lee Jackson.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.