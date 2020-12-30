Bettyjane Bertrand

BOURBONNAIS — Bettyjane Frances Bertrand, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.

Bettyjane was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Francis and Alma Houde Styck.

She married Ray Keith Bertrand on Oct. 2, 1948, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 21, 2019.

Bettyjane had been a legal secretary.

She loved traveling to Branson, Mo., playing Bingo, working crossword puzzles, playing Euchre and taking pictures.

Bettyjane was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are one son, Keith Ray Bertrand, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim R. and Kevin J. Mauritzen, of Kankakee; two sisters, Kathy Berg, of Bradley, and Bernadette Hemmerle, of Merritt Island, Fla.; one brother and one sister-in-law, Francis D. Jr. and Cecelia Styck, of Kewanee; eight grandchildren, April, Amanda, Brandon, Kristy, Kelly, Aaron, Adam and Devan; two half-sisters; and two half-brothers.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen R. Hansen; three sisters, Yvonne Walker, Marie Karnes and Theresa Styck; and one brother, Duane Styck.

Private family services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.