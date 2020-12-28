ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Joy Ann Stauffenberg, 80, of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully at home Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by her lifelong friends, Elizabeth Baxter and Sandra Perry.

Joy was born in Kankakee, on Oct. 2, 1940, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Babbs) Stauffenberg. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Manteno High School then moved east to attend Salve Regina College in Newport, R.I., where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Joy enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the nursing profession and will be remembered fondly by the many families whose lives she touched in her caring manner. She was well known and respected throughout the industry, especially in Attleboro, as a manager of nursing with the Community VNA.

She loved nature, especially bird watching, and was a member of the Audubon Society. Joy had many birdhouses set up throughout her yard. She loved dogs and was devoted to caring for her beloved “JES.” The two were like clockwork with their multiple daily walks through the neighborhood. Joy proudly maintained her Koi pond with a waterfall and its peaceful flow that graced her backyard for many years.

In addition to her two best friends, surviving are her brothers, James (Linda) Stauffenberg, of Manteno, Gary (Nancy) Stauffenberg, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mark (Cindy) Stauffenberg, of Manteno; her sister, Susan (Rich) LaMore, of Manteno; along with their families.

Services will be in Attleboro, Mass., on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.

Memorials may be made to CVNA of Attleboro online at communityvna.com/get-involved/donate-to-cvna/

Please sign her online guestbook at duffy-poule.com.