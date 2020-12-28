Helen Bowers

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Helen Mae Bowers, 92, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1928, in Shermansdale, the daughter of Earl E. and Harriet R. (Thomas) Shenk. Her parents preceded her in death. Helen married Vinal E. Bowers. Her husband preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Janice S. Shenk, of Kankakee; granddaughter, Renee M. Perry, of Roscoe; great-granddaughters, Erin (Will) Sehr, of Dixon, Megan Perry, of Rockford, and Molly Perry, of Roscoe; great-great-grandson, Henry Clovis Sehr, of Dixon; several nieces and nephews; as well as her good friend, Barb Melius.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Dale.

Helen retired from Orweco Frocks Clothing Manufacturing, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

She was a member of the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Helen was a member of the VFW Post 6704, Mechanicsburg, Pa., and its Ladies Auxiliary, the VFW Post 7234, Ocean View, Del., and its Ladies Auxiliary; Moose Lodge 235, Carlisle, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1299 Carlisle and its REAC (Retired Eagles Activity Club) and the American Legion Post 109, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and celebration of life will be at a later date.

