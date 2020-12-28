Christine Betourne

KANKAKEE — Christine June Betourne, 57, of Kankakee, passed away suddenly Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, as she was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on this special day of the year.

She was born June 10, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, the daughter of Glenn O. and Doris J. (Anderson) Betourne.

After her parents’ deaths, she lived in a Kankakee group home for developmentally challenged individuals.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, where she was baptized as a baby.

Christine graduated in 1984 from Kankakee High School in the special education program. While at KHS, she was a cheerleader at their basketball games which she enjoyed doing quite a bit.

She also participated in Special Olympics when she was younger and received trophies.

Chris attended the Kankakee County Training Center for nearly 20 years and enjoyed being with all her friends there and at the group home.

Some of her favorite things were singing and she loved dancing to music, especially at the Christmas parties and seeing and visiting with Santa Claus.

Her favorite hymn at church was “Jesus Loves Me.”

She attended the Special Rec program in Kankakee and was happy making crafts there.

Christine also enjoyed the many vacation trips with her family across the U.S. from California to Maine.

She was a very friendly person and was always happy, with a smile on her face and a laugh for everyone. She was loved so very much by her family and will be missed immeasurably and live in their hearts forever. She was their “Special Angel.”

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Patricia L. Betourne; and grandparents.

Surviving are her sister, Julie A. Palmer, Bradley; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn A. (Connie) Betourne, Indianapolis, Ind.; nephews, Gordan G. (Stacy) Palmer, Bourbonnais, John F. (Kristine) Palmer, Bourbonnais, Andy (Trudy) Betourne, Floyds Knobs, Ind.; nieces, Julie A. (Paul) Laue, Kankakee, Katie (Lee) Thompson, Indianapolis, Alicia Connell, Elmhurst; great-nephews, David (Mary) Palmer, Bradley, Ryan Palmer, Bourbonnais, Lucas Thompson, Indianapolis, Knox, Brooks and Rush Betourne, Floyds Knobs, Michael and Brendan Connell, Elmhurst; great-nieces, Carrie Palmer, Savoy, Emma Palmer and Isabella Palmer, Bourbonnais, Macie Thompson, Indianapolis.

Private services will be Schreffler Funeral Home, with the Rev. Koeppen of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church officiating.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Training Program (KCTP).

