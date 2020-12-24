Shirley Hudson

KANKAKEE — Shirley Lucille Kidd Hudson, 60, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Her visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, also at the church. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate the service. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, in Dubach, La.

Shirley was born Oct. 24, 1960, in Jonesboro, La., the daughter of Leroy Kidd and Betty Louise Clemons. Shirley married Milton Hudson on July 6, 2002, in Ruston, La.

She graduated from Ruston High School; received her associate degree at Louisiana Tech University; her Bachelor of Science at Grambling State University and her Masters of Arts at Olivet Nazarene University.

Shirley had been employed as executive administrative assistant for the City of Kankakee and previously executive administrative assistant for Pembroke School District 259.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and a founder of the singles ministry. She was a Sunday school teacher and helped organize the marriage retreats. She volunteered at KCCASA; was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho; Alpha Angels; Gala and Awards Benefit for Pembroke School District 259; model for Polk Enterprises; student recruitment for Grambling State University; member of Grambling State Alumni Association; and worked with Louisiana and Illinois State Pageantry Boards.

She leaves fond memories with her husband, Milton; her sons, Milton LeClair Hudson and Corey Allen Hudson; her sister, Cynthia Kidd, of Denver, Colo.; her brothers, Marvin (Gloria) Kidd, of Opelousas, La., Byron Kidd, of Kankakee, and Anthony (Cynthia) Kidd, of Cypress, Texas; aunts and uncle, Ollie (Grady) Key, of Grambling, La., and Evelyn Potts, of Denver, Colo.; uncle and aunt, Joel and Joannie Clemons, of Los Angeles, Calif.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; along with a host of adopted sisters, sons, daughters and brothers.

Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her father and mother; grandfathers, Ora Kidd and Willie Clemons; grandmothers, Lucille Clemons and Estelle Kidd; aunt, Eunice (Elmore) Wilson; and father and mother-in-law, Allen and Vicie Hudson.

