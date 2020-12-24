MOMENCE — Franklin Maloney, 77, of Momence, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenneth Carr officiating and Arch Bishop William Hudson III delivering the eulogy. Attendance to the funeral is limited. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Memorials may be made by way of donation to Garden of Prayer Youth Center online at gopyouthcenter.org. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Our Dad’s Story

Our dad, Franklin Maloney, was born to George and Anita Blanche Maloney on Dec. 4, 1943, in the country of Panama, his family said. He was the seventh child born of this union and preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Alvin and George, and his sisters, Carmen, Lorna and Eileen.

He came to the United States and began citizenship in 1965. While residing in Chicago and working at Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, he was led to Christ by Doris Jordan, who would later become his mother-in-law and our beloved grandmother. Doris Jordan, playing matchmaker, introduced our dad to Vurnice Jordan, a very attractive, devout, educated Christian woman.

Our dad, Franklin, wanted to win the heart of our mother but had to win approval of her father, the Reverend Edward Shole Jordan, a stern COGIC preacher. Our dad was a go-getter. He first joined Faith Temple Church of God in Christ and was baptized by Bishop H.W. Goldsberry. Over time, and with the help of Doris Jordan, dad won mom’s heart and grandad’s approval.

Our dad, Franklin, married our mom, Vurnice Jordan, on Sept. 23, 1967. Soon after, our parents joined Monument of Faith and my dad served as an usher and worked in the prison ministry. My mom served as a teacher of the Puritan Classes. Later, dad became an ordained minister and served under pastors Shepherd, Carr and Henderson.

Our dad earned a specialized certification and gained employment at Zenith. After briefly working at Zenith, he transitioned to the U.S. Steel Corporation and worked alongside his twin brother, Winston. With this good union job, we were born and our parents moved us to a brand new house in Momence, to fulfill the “American Dream.”

Dad obtained full U.S. citizenship and a General Education Degree. My dad encouraged us to get a college degree and while we were away in college, my parents adopted Jeremy and Reggie into our family and our family grew. Our dad retired from the steel manufacturing industry after 30 years and began pushing the growth and development of Garden of Prayer Youth Center and our realty business.

Our dad taught us the value of education, the value of hard work, the value of land and home ownership, and most importantly the value of having a relationship with Jesus Christ. He not only taught us, but he taught and mentored many others.

Our dad, Franklin E. Maloney, was a real husband, a real father, a real man, and a real Pittsburg Steelers fan until he went home to glory on Dec. 15, 2020. We love you dad and your legacy will live on through us, through your daughters-in-love, Yetha (Michael) and Stephanie (Marcus), and your grandchildren, Lauryn, Morgan, Justin and Jada. We will check in on Uncle Winston and connect with Uncle Jose. We have mom and we will make sure the doors are locked before we go to bed.

